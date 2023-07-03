The Minnesota Twins received bad news on Monday, as young infielder Royce Lewis was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain. Manager Rocco Baldelli informed reporters of the news prior to Monday night's home game against the Royals. Lewis is heading to the injured list, and the typical recovery period from such an injury runs about six weeks.

In late May, the 24-year-old Lewis returned from a torn ACL -- his second such injury -- that sidelined him for a full year. In 26 games thus far in 2023, Lewis has slashed a productive .326/.354/.474 (128 OPS+) with four home runs. He was similarly productive across 12 games last at the big-league level last season.

Lewis was the No. 1 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2017 MLB draft, and he entered this season as our No. 47 prospect in baseball despite the twice-torn ACL. Here's our scouting report:

Lewis appeared in 12 big-league games overall in 2022, batting .300/.317/.550 while seeing action at shortstop and in center field. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft could theoretically feature five average or better tools, including well-above-average speed. The question now is whether or not his body is going to allow him to put them to use.

Those injury concerns are as worrisome as ever after Monday's news.

The Twins enter the week in first place in the American League Central. Their record is just 42-43, but they do have a positive run differential for the year. The loss of Lewis for several weeks won't help an offense this ranks just 11th in the AL in runs score thus far.