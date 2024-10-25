Rudy May, a left-handed pitcher for parts of 16 big-league seasons who won the American League's ERA title in 1980, has died, the New York Yankees announced Friday. He was 80 years old.

May made his big-league debut in 1965 with the then-California Angels, nearly no-hitting the Detroit Tigers as part of a nine-inning effort that saw him surrender one run on one hit and five walks. He would make 29 further appearances that season, but wouldn't pitch again in the majors until 1969 because of military commitments and physical woes stemming from torn ligaments in his shoulder.

May would become a fixture on the Angels staff, turning in an ERA+ of 90 or better in four of five seasons, over which he appeared in more than 180 contests. He would begin to fall out of favor in 1974, however, and would be shipped to the Yankees for his first stint with the club ahead of the trade deadline. May would reinvent himself while with New York, becoming more of a pitcher than a thrower. Nevertheless, he would again be traded in both 1976 (to the Baltimore Orioles in a deal that also involved Rick Dempsey, Scott McGregor, and Tippy Martinez) and then in 1977 to the Montreal Expos.

Coincidentally, May wouldn't enjoy his best season until he returned to the Yankees as a free agent ahead of the 1980 campaign. "One day I ran into Rudy at the Tampa airport," Yankees owner George Steinbrenner once claimed, according to SABR. "I told him, 'I'm going to get you back.'"

Steinbrenner was rewarded for staying true to his vow. May subsequently posted a 2.46 ERA (160 ERA+) and a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 175 1/3 innings split between the rotation and the bullpen. Only two National League pitchers, Don Sutton and Steve Carlton, surrendered fewer earned runs on average than May did that year.

May would remain with the Yankees for three additional seasons to close out his big-league career, though he would never again reach those heights.

In 535 career big-league appearances, May amassed a 102 ERA+ and a 1.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were estimated to be worth 20.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.