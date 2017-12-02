Sad news from Rangerland

Ed Coffin, longtime poster here and moderator at NMLR, has passed away

Via Jamey Newberg, there’s some sad news to report:

I'm saddened to report that Ed Coffin, the longtime moderator of the Newberg Report forum/message board, passed away on December 1. Out of respect to Ed & his family, we're going to close the forum, at least for the time being. It doesn't feel right to move forward without him. — Jamey Newberg (@NewbergReport) December 2, 2017

Ed was a longtime poster on the Ranger internet boards — I first encountered him at the ESPN boards, and he was a regular poster here and at NMLR for a long time. Ed posted less often here, but he would appear from time to time, and was a regular reader.

I never met Ed in person, but I interacted with him online enough that it still felt like I knew him, and am saddened by his passing.

Rest in Peace, Ed.