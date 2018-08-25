Salvador Perez keeps promise, hits home run for fan

A touching moment in Kansas City

Ready for the feel-good moment of the night? It happened in Kansas City, thanks to Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez

First, the before the game shot: 

He didn't make the fan wait long to see the promise fulfilled. It happened in the first inning:

Beautiful. Tough pitch to hit. Perez stays on it and crushes it to the right-field side of center field. That's all locked in as a hitter can be. Perez really wanted to make good on his promise, apparently. 

Kudos to Perez. Stuff like this is always great to see. 

