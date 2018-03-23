Samardzija likely to start season on DL, and that's bad news for a Giants team short on rotation depth
Samardzija had the MRI done on Thursday following a poor start
The San Francisco Giants were a busy team during the winter. They acquired Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen in separate blockbuster trades, and signed free agents Tony Watson and Austin Jackson to shore up their bullpen and outfield. The one area the Giants didn't address was their rotation -- and, wouldn't you know it, that might prove to be a mistake.
Right-hander Jeff Samardzija underwent an MRI on his throwing shoulder Thursday, a day after he pitched poorly in a minor-league game. The results of the MRI are not yet known, but the odds are that Samardzija will begin the season on the disabled list:
Now entering the third year of a five-year contract worth $90 million, Samardzija was a relative bright spot on the 2017 Giants. Yes, he was charged with 15 losses and posted a 94 ERA+. But he recorded a career-best 6.41 strikeouts per walk and posted the majors' best walk rate among qualified pitchers.
Prior to Thursday, Samardzija was expected to slot in near the front of the Giants' rotation alongside staff ace Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto. The rest of the rotation didn't look as hot, with Chris Stratton and Ty Blach favored to claim the final spots -- neither of whom should be getting 25-plus starts on a playoff hopeful.
Who, then, will the Giants turn to if Samardzija does indeed miss time? Presumably veteran Derek Holland. In camp as a non-roster invitee, Holland struggled with his command last season, posting a 6.20 ERA in 29 appearances with the Chicago White Sox. The Giants could turn to prospect Tyler Beede, but his performance in spring training (as well as in Triple-A in 2017) suggests he requires additional development time.
Either way, the Giants ought to hope Samardzija isn't out for long -- they simply don't have the depth to survive an extended absence from any of their top three starters.
