Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, who is trying to purchase the New York Mets, commented that the Major League Baseball Players Association should accept a salary cap this week. The three-time MVP Award winner spoke about improving MLB's "market share" during a conference call.

"The only way it's going to happen is if they get to the table and say the No. 1 goal, let's get from $10 to $15 billion and then we'll split the economics evenly," Rodriguez said. "But that's the type of conversation instead of fighting and fighting against each other because there's too much competition out there right now."

David Samson sat down on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson" on Friday to explain why ARod is not doing himself any favors in regards to trying to buy a team.

"Every day ARod does something else which tells me that he better be the high bidder by a lot and I'm still not sure he's gonna get 23 votes which are needed to become an owner in Major League Baseball," Samson said.

Rodriguez made $440 million during his MLB career, and is now supporting change that is in favor of the owners. Samson doesn't think that matters:

"Now you're gonna think you're gonna kiss ass of the owners ... ARod, here's a word for ya, the things you're saying are not helping you get a team. You don't have to carry Rob Manfred's water or the other owners water by talking about revenue and having conversations with Tony Clark. That's not gonna make a difference. That's not gonna help you. You wanna get the team? Bid the most money by far."

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly want to develop around Citi Field, but Samson is skeptical it will all work out how they planned in their heads.

"Mark my words. NGH. Not gonna happen," he said.