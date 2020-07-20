Watch Now: Toronto Blue Jays Not Allowed to Play Games in Canada ( 5:54 )

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays were informed by the Canadian government that the team can't play their home games in Toronto. Now the franchise is seeking a new ballpark to play their home games in and their home slate begins on July 29 against the Washington Nationals

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the Blue Jays situation and believes that the team will end up playing their home games in Buffalo.

"I think it's going to be Buffalo," Samson said. "What needs to happen is that Buffalo has to figure out how to retrofit its clubhouses the same way the major league stadiums have done to make sure they are abiding by the social distancing guidelines. Buffalo has to make sure that its lights, field, and areas are major league ready. Buffalo has to make sure that it has hotels for visiting game and what to do with the Blue Jays. You can't have the home team Blue Jays staying in a hotel for 60 straight days, 30 in Buffalo and 30 when they're on the road."

Samson also adds that the Blue Jays will need to decide what type of housing will be needed to accommodate players. In addition, they will have to decide if their families will only be allowed in hotel rooms or whatever dwellings that the players are staying in.

Of course, Buffalo makes a ton of sense geographically since Buffalo is right near the border of Canada and the United States and players wouldn't have to uproot their entire lives for this 60-game season. However, as Samson states, there are going to be many logistical avenues that will need to be investigated before the Blue Jays can decide where they'll be playing their home games in 2020.