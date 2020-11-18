On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Cody Bellinger underwent surgery to repair his injured right shoulder. Bellinger dislocated his shoulder after celebrating a home run with teammate Enrique Hernandez during the World Series.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Bellinger's injury and why excessive celebrations may be hindering players.

"Explain to me why we keep trying to one-up each other on walk-off celebrations," Samson said. "Ripping each other's shirts off. If you want to rip your shirt off, then fine. But don't twist your neck or strain your neck while you're getting your shirt pulled over your head. Why do we have to hit each other so hard after a home run? It started with the Bash Brothers in Oakland when Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire hit home runs. They would hit each other forearm to forearm. I'm thinking to myself: 'that may hurt.'"

Samson also added that he remembered a situation from his time with the Miami Marlins in which a freak injury occurred. Former Marlins outfielder Chris Coghlan had to have knee surgery after he injured himself while delivering a shaving cream pie to the face of Wes Helms back in 2010.

Samson maintains that the celebrations are exciting for the fans. However, the risk of getting a freak injury because of excessive celebrations may not be worth it.