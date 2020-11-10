The Chicago White Sox's new manager Tony La Russa was arrested for a DUI in February. The White Sox say they were aware of the arrest -- which is La Russa's second known DUI -- when they hired him.

The latest news sparked even more criticism of La Russa, as many fans were already questioning the hire from the beginning. David Samson took a look at the PR approach and what the White Sox and La Russa should do on his podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

The DUI charge did not come until a day before La Russa was hired and with it came a statement that Samson says made the White Sox look terrible. The statement said the team was aware of the incident prior to the hiring and they will have no further comment because this is a pending case.

Chicago owner Jerry Reinsdorf could have found out through his connections -- including his close friendship with La Russa -- what the story was and when the charges were going to drop.

"You cannot get away with a crime, but you can find out the timing and you can submit yourself to arrest at a mutually convenient time in a mutually convenient place," Samson said.

The podcast host continued on the confusion of the timeline saying, "If [Reinsdorf] did [know the timing of the charges] and he still did the hiring the day after the charge, I don't know what to say. So I'm going to assume he didn't."

Breaking it all down, Samson says he doesn't expect any firing of La Russa.

"Given the facts as we now know them, Jerry Reinsdorf being the owner, what Jerry Reinsdorf knew when he knew it, Jerry Reinsdorf deciding that he's gonna run the team the exact way he wants with absolute reckless indifference towards what his baseball people think," Samson says. "There is no chance that Jerry Reinsdorf will change courses right now."

He notes Reinsdorf won't pay attention to the tweets or the articles criticizing the decision "or to the tsunami that is headed toward him."

Samson added that the entire approach from Reinsdorf is based on the attitude of "I don't care" and that will not stop just because there's more backlash.