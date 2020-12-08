On the "Nothing Personal with David Samson" the answers listeners questions on air, addressing what sports fans want to learn more about. On Tuesday's episode he answered a listener who wanted him to explain the lawsuit by MLB filed against insurance companies.

"I love talking about lawsuits" Samson began, adding, "when I explain it, I'm afraid people are going to think I am cynical and I am manager and owner only. But on 'Nothing Personal' we tell you the truth about what's happening. We'll bring you behind the scenes."

The lawsuit involves the league and its 30 teams trying to recoup some of the money they lost during the 2020 season, which was only 60 games long and played almost entirely without fans in attendance.

"Major League Baseball has a union that does not believe one word that the owners say," the podcast host explains. "The players say you have money, you're hiding money, you make money in 12 different places, don't tell me you don't have money."

One way for MLB to help make fans and players more likely to believe the league's money woes is to take action that's consistent with a league in need of financial help.

Here's more from Samson:

"MLB says: 'I have an idea. We are going to start a lawsuit against an insurance company claiming that we want to be repaid for all of our losses due to COVID. We are going to detail in a statement what those losses are. And the union will read that, the fans will read that, and they will start to realize that as we head into the collective bargaining agreement [and other negotiations] we will get to say, hey listen we're suing our insurance company. That's how bad it is!"

Samson applauds the league for the move, saying it has been vsmart about this. Samson explains that MLB has no interest in going to court against the insurance company, but MLB wants to make sure the MLBPA understands that they are not going to give into them "period."