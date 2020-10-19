The Houston Astros are out and the Tampa Bay Rays have punched their ticket to the 2020 World Series where they'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. David Samson sat down to discuss the series and the implications for all involved as we begin to see the end of the very unique MLB season.

In the latest episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson looks not just at what fans wanted to see, but who network executives and owners were rooting for.

"It was a very complicated game because you had everybody in baseball rooting against the Astros, except for the business people," the podcast host said.

"Every player, every manager, every GM, wanted the Astros to fall on their face. But every owner, everybody in the commissioners officer, every television executive, wanted the Astros to win. It's more interesting," Samson continued.

Sadly for those rooting for Houston, a playoff hero emerged and it was a guy named Randy Arozarena.

Samson notes that while every year a star surfaces, you hope it's an established player who can boost their legacy and story, though sometimes it is nice to have first time stories.

Discussing Arozarena, Samson says, "That guy is hot. As in hot. He basically carried his team."

The podcast host praises the Rays for using their bullpen perfectly and criticizes the Astros saying they couldn't get their offense going enough to continue their playoff journey.

While everyone was ready to call Jose Altuve a bust without the buzzer telling him which pitch was coming, Samson was able to take a step back and says you can't look at stats from such a short season.

"In the postseason he was a clutch player, offensively," he said of Altuve.

The Astros were MLB's villains this season, uniting the rest of the league towards a common team to hate.

"So many great storylines with the Astros, but now they're done," Samson concluded.