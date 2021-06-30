The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed multiple lawsuits against the franchise relating to his drug-related death in 2019. Skaggs' widow, Carli, filed a lawsuit in the state of California while Skaggs' parents filed a separate lawsuit in Texas, which was where Skaggs was found dead during an Angels road trip in 2009. In addition, Skaggs' family is also filing a lawsuit against former Angels communication director Eric Kay and Kay's former boss, Tim Mead.

After the lawsuits were filed against the Angels, the team released a statement in which they stated that they will "vigorously defend these lawsuits in court."

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson revealed how he would've responded to the lawsuits if he was in the Angels front office.

"My statement would've been: 'We were made aware of a lawsuit filed by the Skaggs family. The memory and tragedy of his death remains fresh in our minds and we continue to help and work with the Skaggs family to stop and help any sort of addiction.' That's my statement. I'm acknowledging that he died and I'm acknowledging the tragedy. I'm putting in a little nugget that he was a drug addict because he was snorting opioids. It is terribly sad that he died, but there is a risk that you're going to die. In the statement, you don't have to say that you're going to vigorously defend the lawsuit."

Samson simply believes that the Angels didn't have to say that the team could've kept the focus on how much they miss Skaggs.