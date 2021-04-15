In baseball, there are a lot of unwritten rules and some for when the opposing team is pitching a no-hitter. David Samson took the time to run down some of these rules, like not bunting or not leaning into a pitch, on Thursday's episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

He begins saying the obvious, "We don't wanna ever be no-hit. It's embarrassing," but explains these unwritten rules come into play once it's late in the game.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon had a perfect game going into the ninth inning facing Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night in Chicago. Samson says Cleveland manager Terry Francona is a good guy and respects baseball, but "you know that he does not want to see his team get no-hit." Samson says he would want his team to earn a walk or a hit to end the no-hit.

Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez was hit by a pitch and the perfect game was over, even though Rodón was able to complete the no-hitter. While some may have thought Perez should have gotten out of the way, "Bing, bang, boom, we got a runner on first hit by pitch, perfect game over. The crowd goes crazy, the announcers go crazy, this is an outrage," Samson says, it wasn't actually that simple.

"The whole point of a back-foot slider is it freezes you, you think it's coming and spinning towards you and you can get a good swing on it, then all of a sudden it dives towards your foot and there's nothing you can do about it," he said, adding Perez couldn't move fast enough and didn't break any unwritten rules.

After the game, Perez claimed he did not even know it was a perfect game at that time. "Not true. You know they talk about it in the dugout ..." Samson says.

Samson also explains that some managers will tell their pitchers no matter what is going on in the game, no-hitter or not, they will only allow them a certain amount of throws before they pull them.

This was a different situation however, Samson says. "It wasn't even a question for Tony La Russa, he was not taking out Carlos. No question."

While Samson explains that La Russa is not one to forget anything and would go even more aggressive on a player next time if he thought they broke an unwritten rule, Samson does not feel La Russa will hold any animosity towards Perez.