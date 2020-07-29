Watch Now: Current State of the MLB Season ( 3:03 )

It's been well-documented that there's been quite a bit of animosity directed towards the Houston Astros from across Major League Baseball. During the sixth inning of Tuesday's game between the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, reliever Joe Kelly had Astros third baseman in a 3-0 count and ended up throwing a pitch over Bregman's head. Later in the inning, Kelly taunted Carlos Correa after striking him out struck out and both benches cleared.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson admitted that it was fine for Kelly to want to hit Bregman in the back, but believes Kelly crossed the line when he threw at Bregman's head.

"You want to hit Bregman? All right, you hit him between the numbers," Samson said. "Don't you dare throw at his head, don't you do it. You think I'm being personal? I've seen a player get hit in the head. I've seen what happens when a player gets hit in the face up close and personal. You think that garbage cans and World Series rings are worth someone's jaw, teeth, mouth, brain, and eyes? You ought to be ashamed of yourself."

Samson believes that there isn't a scenario in which it's acceptable for a pitcher to throw at the head of an opposing player. He called for a five-game suspension for Kelly surrounding the decision to throw at Bregman's head.

The two teams will face off one more time on Wednesday and then don't play one another until September.