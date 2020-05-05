Samson: Korea getting baseball back in the form of the KBO is not a sign that the MLB will be back soon

The coronavirus pandemic has halted sports all around the world, but live sports are back, thanks to the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO). On his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson discusses if there is anything Major League Baseball can learn from the KBO, or if the two are too different to compare.

With domestic rights, MLB fans can tune into the KBO every week and see how they worked to get baseball back. Fans and teams can see what sports look like in a time of a pandemic and note any changes to the game.

As exciting as it is to have live sports to watch, Samson says there is not much the MLB can learn from the KBO, due to where Korea's coronavirus relief efforts are compared to those of the United States.

Samson asks, "If you can have baseball in Korea, why can't you have it in the states? And what are we doing as an industry, are we all of a sudden watching Korean baseball overnight? Are we learning anything? Is the commissioner's office studying how the games are played for any rule changes? Are they studying how Korea got baseball back?"

The answer to all these questions, Samson says, "No."

How the KBO managed to return is not a mystery, "We know exactly how Korea got baseball back and it is not translatable to the states right now because there's not enough tests," Samson says.

"They managed to bring it down to a level where it's not the deaths are increasing or positive tests are increasing, it's not just flat it's declined," the podcast host continues.

Samson says there is no easy formula to bring Major League Baseball back, "It's not as though we can take these lessons and somehow apply them and wave our magic wand and all of a sudden we have baseball."

The only thing teams can gain from watching the KBO has to do with scouting. He says they can look at the prospects online rather than have to travel to the site.

Right now MLB has no timetable to return, though discussions regarding a central location have reportedly been discussed.