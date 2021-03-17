On Tuesday, LeBron James took his talents to MLB, when he became a part owner of the Boston Red Sox in a new partnership with Fenway Sports Group. On Wednesday, David Samson broke down the news on his podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

Samson starts the podcast moving past the Red Sox news, and into James' ownership future. James came out with a quote saying, "My goal is to own an NBA franchise. It'll be sooner than later."

"This is a good and important story, LeBron James wants to and will become an owner of an NBA team," the podcast host begins.

He said there are a few reasons he wants James to become an owner, and one is so he sees first hand how difficult the job is.

Samson said:

I want LeBron to go from playing and use the money he's made and I want him to own an NBA team for several reasons. One of which is I want him to see along with Michael Jordan how damn hard it is to own a team. I want him to see how hard it is to build a team. I want him to realize that no one will be as good as he was and it will be incredibly frustrating for him."

He also added that diversity in ownership is always a good thing.

Samson mentioned that Boston has had issues with racism and says "John Henry thought it would be in his best interest to have Black representation, as all ownership groups should have."

Samson says this diversity is crucial and you need to have a group at each level that loans itself to people with different voices, background, races and nationalities.

"You want diversity, you want equity, you want inclusion, because you want to have a group that represents the community and you want to have a group where there can be different views at the table when you are making decisions at the ownership level. It all makes perfect sense, it's all the right thing to do," Samson said. "It doesn't happen enough and it's gonna start happening more.