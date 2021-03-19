When Marlins Park was being built, Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria and the front office decided to add some unique local flair to the stadium. One of those details was having fish tanks behind home plate. However, earlier this week, photos surfaced confirming that the fish tanks had been removed.

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson, who was the Marlins team president when Marlins Park was built, looked back at his personal memories about Marlins Park and had thoughts about his own legacy.

"It should've been good enough to me that Marlins Park is there and there is a baseball team in Miami," Samson said. "In a very small way, there wouldn't be baseball in Miami if it wasn't for Jeffrey Loria and myself in a small part. There wouldn't be memories of families to go and have an experience. It should've been good enough and I thought it was good enough until I heard that the fish tanks (at Marlins Park) were removed. I had a moment of selfishness that upon reflection -- I realized was the wrong approach. At the end of the day, you can't control your legacy. But we're all just human. As much as I say it's just business, even for me, once in a while, it's personal."

After Bruce Sherman and CEO Derek Jeter bought the team back in 2017, changes have been made to Marlins Park. In addition to the fish tanks, Jeter and company changed the team's uniforms and color scheme and got rid of the polarizing home run sculpture in left-center field.