The 2020 Major League Baseball recently got underway following COVID-19 forcing the league to put a pause on spring training back in March. On Monday, it was announced that 14 players and coaches from the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus while the team was playing the Philadelphia Phillies. As a result, Miami's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled. In addition, the New York Yankees were slated to face the Phillies, but that game was postponed.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the complicated situation and doesn't believe that the Marlins should be forced to bring up additional players following the positive COVID-19 tests.

"If I'm the president of the Marlins, I'm on the phone right now with Major League Baseball telling them that we will not call up our prospects before they're ready," Samson said. "I'm telling Major League Baseball that they need to figure out what they want to do because I'm not going to play extra doubleheaders in this competitive-type season where there's an opportunity to potentially make their playoffs."

According to a report from The Athletic, the Marlins and Phillies played Sunday's game despite three Marlins players learning that they had tested positive for the coronavirus in the hours leading up to the game. Perhaps the MLB should've never allowed Sunday's game to be played.

Samson believes that the MLB shouldn't be forcing the Marlins' hand as a result of the positive tests. It's going to be interesting to see if Monday's postponed games are made up assuming that the 2020 season continues.