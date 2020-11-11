On Tuesday, the New York Mets introduced businessman Steve Cohen was introduced as the team's owner. During his press conference, Cohen revealed that he's "doing it for the fans" with regards to buying the Mets.

"I'm essentially doing it for the fans," Cohen said on Tuesday. "When I really thought about this, I could make millions of people happy, and what an incredible opportunity that is. That's how I'm thinking about this. I'm not trying to make money here. I have my business at Point 72 and I make money over there. So here, it's really about building something great, building something for the fans, winning. I just find this an amazing opportunity."

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson revealed what Cohen's mindset should be as he begins his tenure as the Mets new owner.

"You want to judge me? Judge me in a decade," Samson said. "Don't judge me after 2020. Don't judge after this set of free agents. Don't make me overpay for George Springer or JT Realmuto because I know we could use a catcher and left-fielder. Judge me after I've been here and you can see what I've done for this franchise. You don't have patience? I don't have patience either. We might win somewhere along the way, but I can't guarantee it. I guarantee that today is a new day."

The Mets have missed the postseason in each of the last four seasons and definitely haven't lived up to the expectations of their fanbase. With Cohen in charge, he's hoping to reverse the fortunes and bring a winner to the city.