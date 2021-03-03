Earlier this week, more alarming details came forward regarding current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach and former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway and a history of accusations of lewd conduct toward women. Callaway was suspended by the Angels in February as the team and MLB investigated the allegations. Now, according to a report from The Athletic, more women have have come forward with allegations about Callaway behaving inappropriately during his time as Cleveland's pitching coach from 2013-2017.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on these latest allegations and believes that Callaway will eventually be fired by the Angels.

"You go through the process. You know he's going to get fired by the Angels after this," Samson said. "You know that the Mets have to cover up the fact that they knew even though they have to admit that they knew. You know that the Indians front office is under siege and they have to spin it. The problem is that they have a tough situation."

In addition to the allegations, Cleveland manager Terry Francona's son, Nick, released a statement shortly after The Athletic report was published. Nick Francona admitted that his father knew about the allegations surrounding Callaway and never came forward.

Samson believes that the Indians and Mets certainly knew about the allegations surrounding Callaway, but that information was never shared when he interviewed for other coaching jobs.