Samson: MLB is right to fight back in fantasy sports sign-stealing lawsuit

Multiple DraftKings contestants have filed a lawsuit alleging that the MLB, Houston Astros, and Boston Red Sox engaged in unlawful business practices due to the teams' sign-stealing schemes. Those business practices resulted in contestants losing fantasy sports contests, according to the lawsuits.

In Tuesday's edition "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the controversy and didn't have a problem with MLB fighting back in the courts.

"The fact of the matter is everybody cheats, just not everybody gets caught," Samson said. "And you know that. You know that people have taken steroids. We've showed you their changing hat sizes. You know that people were stealing signs. We basically punished the Red Sox and Yankees in 2017. You were on notice. Don't bet on a game that's full of cheaters if you're worried that cheating is going to cost you the right of winning money."

Here's more on the lawsuit from CBS News:

The lawsuit states that DraftKings users... selected pitchers for their lineup who were playing against Houston or Boston. Those pitchers performed poorly during those games even though prior data suggested the player should have done well, the lawsuit argued.

It'll be interesting to watch the process play out, but if the courts share Samson's mindset, it's likely that the contestants may not be reimbursed.