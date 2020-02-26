Samson: MLB is right to fight back in fantasy sports sign-stealing lawsuit
David Samson weighed in on the recent DraftKings lawsuit against the MLB
Multiple DraftKings contestants have filed a lawsuit alleging that the MLB, Houston Astros, and Boston Red Sox engaged in unlawful business practices due to the teams' sign-stealing schemes. Those business practices resulted in contestants losing fantasy sports contests, according to the lawsuits.
In Tuesday's edition "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the controversy and didn't have a problem with MLB fighting back in the courts.
"The fact of the matter is everybody cheats, just not everybody gets caught," Samson said. "And you know that. You know that people have taken steroids. We've showed you their changing hat sizes. You know that people were stealing signs. We basically punished the Red Sox and Yankees in 2017. You were on notice. Don't bet on a game that's full of cheaters if you're worried that cheating is going to cost you the right of winning money."
Here's more on the lawsuit from CBS News:
The lawsuit states that DraftKings users... selected pitchers for their lineup who were playing against Houston or Boston. Those pitchers performed poorly during those games even though prior data suggested the player should have done well, the lawsuit argued.
It'll be interesting to watch the process play out, but if the courts share Samson's mindset, it's likely that the contestants may not be reimbursed.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Candidates to replace Luis Severino
Severino, who barely pitched in 2019, needs Tommy John surgery
-
Yankees' Severino needs TJ surgery
This is a major blow to New York's rotation
-
Tebow homers for first time in spring
Tebow took Alex Wilson deep on Tuesday
-
Phillie Phanatic gets makeover for 2020
The team is entrenched in a dispute with Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, who designed the...
-
Boras honors Kobe's wish with internship
Kobe reached out to Rob Pelinka to help a family friend
-
MadBum uses alias to compete in rodeos
Bumgarner confirmed Sunday that he competes in rodeo shows under a fake name
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday