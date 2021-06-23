If you thought the foreign substance drama would be gone after a little bit of time, think again.

On Tuesday, the umpires checked Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer for foreign substances twice, but Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi wanted to be sure and had the started checked a third time. Scherzer was visibly upset and the frustrations between the two teams ended with Girardi getting ejected, after he headed onto the field for some words.

David Samson discusses how this impacts the league and what they should do about it on the latest episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

Samson describes what went down saying Scherzer was acting like he was above the check, looking like he was saying 'don't waste my time.'

The podcast host added, "One of the things that makes Joe, Joe, is [that] he is extremely competitive which is good, but he's extremely misguided which is bad," which led to him asking for the check even when he didn't need to.

Now that there is mandatory checking it has taken away any need for a manager to get themselves involved in the situation, "but Joe couldn't help himself," Samson said. "And it turned into an absolute embarrassment for MLB."

Samson explains that players under sports agent Scott Boras have been told by him that the sole reason this is now being done is to divide the players. He thinks that MLB sent the memo as a way to divide position players and pitchers, that will ultimately impact the next collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The CBA is the negotiated agreement that governs almost every aspect of the working relationship between management (the clubs) and labor (the players). The current CBA is set to expire after the 2021 season.

"And wink wink, maybe they did. But the other reason they did, is the game … is becoming increasingly unpopular and unwatchable. That's why," Samson said. "Therefore MLB is doing something that has a direct benefit. Obviously to stop foreign substances, [but also] to increase offense."

While Samson says MLB wouldn't be mad if this memo caused a disruption when it comes time for the collective bargaining agreement, that is not the direct benefit.

"If this sort of disagreement between the parties continues, we are collectively screwed," he adds.

Today Samson sat down wondering what he would do if he was MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

"What do you do if you're Rob? Because this is an absolute joke now, we're getting crushed. Every single platform is talking about how embarrassing MLB is. Every single platform is saying something's gotta change," Samson said.

The podcast host believes the memo should be disposed for now, but thinks owners are now on principle not going to get rid of the memo or change how they check for substances.

"They don't realize that by players looking bad, the sport looks bad and they look bad," Samson concludes.