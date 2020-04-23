Samson: Red Sox should've taken more accountability for sign-stealing scandal

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the penalties for the Boston Red Sox after concluding an investigation into sign-stealing accusations during their 2018 World Series championship season. The Red Sox will be forced to forfeit their second round pick in 2020 and replay operator J.T. Watkins will be banned through the 2021 season.

In addition, former Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been banned through the conclusion of the 2020 postseason.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson revealed that he doesn't agree with how the Red Sox addressed the penalties in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal.

"I think they could've done it totally different. I don't think it's right," Samson said. "I would never do a statement like the Red Sox did and then call the other owners and apologize. They denied they did anything, called the other owners in a conference call, and apologized for breaking the rules. I would stand up and say 'Of course, I knew about it.' The buck stops with me, I'm the team president."

Samson believes that if the Red Sox were handed down these penalties, then they need to own up to what their replay operator and manager were doing. However, the team ended up deflecting the penalties and even handed out a contract extension to interim manager Ron Roenicke.