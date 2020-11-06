The Boston Red Sox made headlines on Friday when they named Alex Cora as the team's next manager. This comes after the team parted ways with Cora in January as a result of his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. In the 2019 season, Ron Roenicke managed the team. After the season, the Red Sox announced Roenicke wasn't returning and now Cora is back with team.

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson weighed in on the decision and wasn't at all surprised that the Red Sox brought back Cora. However, Samson believes that the team should've just said that Cora was coming back all along.

"They did that so they could make as though the suspension of Alex Cora was legitimate and genuine and that the managerial search would be legitimate and real," Samson said. "They fire Ron Roenicke and they hire Alex Cora. Just stand up and say what your plan was. 'Ron Roenicke was our interim manager. We had to dismiss Alex Cora because he was serving a one-year long suspension anyway.'"

Samson added that Cora served his suspension and should be allowed to work again despite being involved in the sign-stealing scandal. He said that the organization was always going to bring back Cora, but that it was the right decision to hand the keys over to Roenicke for one season.

After serving a year-long suspension, both Cora and former Astros manager AJ Hinch are back serving as managers in Major League Baseball.