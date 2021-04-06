The 2021 MLB All-Star Game was recently moved out of Atlanta as a result of a Georgia law being passed that restricts voting access in the state. The game ended up being moved to Coors Field in Colorado.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," former Marlins president David Samson weighed in on the decision and revealed why he thinks the All-Star Game shouldn't have been moved.

"I wouldn't have moved the game," Samson said. "Because while I do think that there's an intersection between sports and politics -- I don't think players should shut up and dribble -- I think it's critical that we're all educated and make decisions. I don't think it's critical that we're all Democratic or Republican. I think it's critical that you are what you believe in. It is very dangerous when running a company to make a decision based on what I perceive to be pressure from one side or the other. It's important to make the best decision for your company."

In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the decision to move the All-Star Game was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport." The decision was made after consulting with teams, current and former players, and the MLB Players Association.

Samson believes that Manfred felt pressured to move the game and that was why the decision was made.