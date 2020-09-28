To say this season was unlike any other would be a major understatement, with pauses, drama, COVID-19 outbreaks and an altered playoffs in the 2020 MLB season. When the coronavirus pandemic caused shutdowns in March, Major League Baseball was forced to shut down operations, including spring training.

David Samson sat down on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," broke down his thoughts on this year's spring training and how it impacted the entire season.

"We learned that spring training was way too short the second time around," he said, adding that the players needed more time to prepare, even with a shortened season.

He said it is not just about teams getting back in the swing of things, no pun intended, but also has ramifications on the health of the players.

"The injuries were insane. I think we've learned our lesson," the podcast host said.

Samson admits when working in the league, spring training was far from his favorite thing.

"All the complaining that I used to do I will never do again about the length of spring training," he said. "As an executive I hated it."

Explaining how it was to be part of spring training he said, "You're tired, you're hot, it rains, you sit through meaningless spring training games ..." framing it to be a less than enjoyable experience.

That being said, he has found new respect for those meaningless games ahead of the regular season, seeing just how much the players need it.

Samson says he also learned that 16 teams is too many in the postseason and predicts that next year there will be less.