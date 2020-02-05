Samson: The Dodgers traded for Mookie Betts to boost their postseason chances

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the biggest moves of the season by acquiring star outfielder Mookie Betts in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. In doing so, the Dodgers are attempting for another run at the World Series with Betts joining an already talented lineup.

In Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson revealed that he believes that the Dodgers made the trade for Betts to put their lineup over the top and compensate for their short depth on the mound.

"There is no one in the National League that can approach the Dodgers in the regular season," Samson said. "What they're hoping for is that Mookie Betts in the postseason can be enough to overcome their lack of pitching. Because they couldn't get the pitching. Do you think they didn't try to sign (Gerrit) Cole? Of course, they did. But they're not going to overpay the way the Yankees did."

The Dodgers have appeared in the World Series in two of the last three seasons and are clearly going for it again. Betts should have a huge impact on the top of their lineup and could vault Los Angeles into a deep playoff run yet again.

"Their view is that they've stayed under the luxury tax threshold," Samson added, with the Dodgers' thinking being, "We have brought in a player in Mookie Betts that gives us a chance to take the extra step and win the World Series."

Even though Betts is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season, the risk was well worth it for the Dodgers.