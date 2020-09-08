The New York Yankees, who entered the season as a World Series favorite, not having a great year-- especially of late. The team can't seem to live up to their hype and their performance is concerning for the team and their fans. They are currently 21-20 and on the outside of their division's playoff picture, sitting two games back of the second-place Blue Jays in the AL East and 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead the pack.

David Samson sat down on Tuesday's "Nothing Personal with David Samson" to talk about the current mess that is the Yankees. He summed up how he views their play, saying, "the Yankees are sleeping, they're collapsing, they're imploding, they stink."

The Bombers gave up a 10-run inning to the Toronto Blue Jays in a loss on Monday night and are 5-14 in their last 19 games.

"5-14, that's how you don't make the playoffs, and they only have three weeks left," the podcast host said.

Samson is looking ahead to the end of the regular season, because the Wild Card race is going to be crazy.

"Well guess what? Mariners, Tigers, Orioles and Yankees only one of those teams will make the playoffs," mentioning that the Yankees are three games out of not making the extended postseason.

Samson isn't exactly mourning NYY's hardships, though.

"Can you imagine for one second how upset the national networks will be and Major League Baseball will be if the New York Yankees can't make the playoffs even in an expanded playoffs season?" he said. "Makes me smile."