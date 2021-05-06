Major League Baseball recently adopted a new rule for extra innings. Under the new rule, a runner for each team will start at second base. That runner must be the player from the batting order spot who made the last out in the previous inning.

In Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds, White Sox manager Tony La Russa had previously made a double switch, which made the fifth spot in the batting order the runner that started off the 10th inning at second base and that just so happened to be closer Liam Hendriks. The rule also states that if the player that made the last out is a pitcher, the team can elect to have "the player preceding the pitcher in the batting order." However, La Russa admitted after the game that he wasn't aware of the rule and Hendriks ended up running the bases rather than Jose Abreu.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson scolded La Russa and said that the White Sox should've informed him not to admit that he didn't know the rule.

"There's no way I'm admitting to my fans, my owner, and the other teams in baseball that we are that inept and incompetent," Samson said. "I'm never going to acknowledge that. That's a straight competitive disadvantage to acknowledge any sort of weakness unless you're doing it strategically. And there's nothing strategic about saying that you don't know a rule. It is embarrassing and it is inexcusable."

Samson also added that Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi forgot to update his own lineup card. He ended up giving a lineup card to the umpire that didn't have a pitcher on it that had been activated. Of course, if a player isn't on the lineup card, he can't play.