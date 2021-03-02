On Monday, New York Mets president Sandy Alderson spoke to the media and revealed that the team's front office was happy with the offseason that they had despite missing out of several key free agents. One of those free agents was former Houston Astros outfielder George Springer, who ended up signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer signed a six-year deal with the Blue Jays, a number of years the Mets were not comfortable with for the 31-year-old.

"I think it all came down to five years versus six," Alderson said. "And in our case, we also had to be constantly aware of players already on the team who were gonna be in a similar position. And how many of those deals we could expect to negotiate and actually complete, and not absolutely hamstring ourselves going forward. Had we signed Springer, it's probably less likely that we're able to re-sign Conforto for example. And at some point, even Steve Cohen runs out of money."

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," former Marlins executive David Samson weighed in on Alderson's comments and believes that the sixth year of a deal doesn't really matter.

"Don't ever say that your owner could run out of money because he's so rich," Samson said. "Just say that Steve Cohen as an owner in his first year has let me advise him what makes sense and I determined that George Springer in his sixth year is going to suck. But when you tell your fanbase as a new owner that you're going to win the World Series in the first five years and then you say you're upset about year six, you'll have too much money for position players. If you're going to act like a large-revenue team in a large market, the sixth year doesn't matter."

Now the Mets still had a strong offseason as the team acquired All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco in a trade with the Cleveland Indians. However, the team could've been in an even better position if they bit the bullet on the sixth year when it came to Springer.