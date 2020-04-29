Samson: Why MLB wants to begin 2020 season by July 4

On Tuesday, USA Today's Bog Nightengale reported that Major League Baseball is considering splitting into three 10-team divisions for the 2020 season. The divisions would be constructed by the geographical location of all 30 teams.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson said that he believes MLB leaked this particular information because they know that they need to begin the 2020 season by July 4.

"The planning thats required to get spring training up and going, you've got to get players back to Florida and Arizona," Samson said. "You've got to figure out testing. You've got to figure out living arrangements. Now are they going to stay in some hotel that's not even opened. Are we going to kick out the first responders and nurses or other people where the hotels are either shut down or not? Are we going make sure that there's testing for all the employees in all the hotels in spring training and then in the home cities?"

Samson noted that testing is the most important part of any potential plan or timeline the MLB has in mind.

"I think that we need to hear first that there is a guarantee that the testing is exactly what we need it to be. Then we can come up with the 10-team division plan," he said. "The reason that MLB came out with this leak is pretty simple. They know that their maximum threshold of pain is around July 4th. Because if you start July 4th, you play through October and have an expanded playoffs and World Series at a neutral site. You can end the season somewhere around Thanksgiving."

The MLB does have a little more wiggle room to restart their season because there's still several months where regular season baseball would've been played. However, if they're able to start by July 4, there could be a more realistic timeline as far as the season schedule goes if the league can return following the coronavirus pandemic.