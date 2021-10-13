On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series and advanced to the National Championship Series. The Braves received a go-ahead home run from star first baseman Freddie Freeman off of Brewers closer Josh Hader to give them a lead that they would not relinquish.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," the former Marlins president revealed that he believes that the Braves have the top pitching staff remaining in the MLB postseason.

"Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Ian Anderson aren't Larry, Moe, and Curly and may have the besting pitching staff remaining in the playoffs. Combined with a strong bullpen, you can't sleep on the Braves," Samson said.

Things were definitely look bleak for the Braves when Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL in July. In fact, Atlanta was forced to make a wide array of moves at the trade deadline, including adding the likes of Joc Pederson and Adam Duvall to their outfield core.

Samson is making the point that the Braves have been able to rely on their pitching staff all year despite losing so much talent due to injury. Now the Braves are the unlikely team that is just four wins away from reaching the World Series.