Samson: Why MLB won't be able to start the season in Arizona next month
David Samson weighs in on MLB's potential plan to have all the teams play in Arizona
Major League Baseball hasn't been able to begin the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, on Monday, reports came out suggesting that MLB was discussing potentially starting the season in Arizona in early May.
During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson detailed that it isn't a plausible plan because there aren't going to be enough COVID-19 tests for players.
"In order to have baseball in Arizona, you need every player to be tested every day," Samson said. "In order for every player to be tested every day, you need to have tests available. How many people do you know that have been tested? Now picture a world that no matter where you look, those people have been tested. You have a scratchy throat, you've got yourself a test. You have the sniffles, a little cough. It's a test. That's not happening right now. You think that baseball wants to be responsible for taking test kits away from actual symptomatic people when there's a shortage of tests in order to test players? Let's do some math. Let's say 30 players from each team, so 900 tests per day every day."
Obviously, there's no way to know when the coronavirus may peak or start decreasing in terms of the number of positive cases. However, it doesn't appear to be any time soon, which makes it a hairy situation.
MLB players would have to be tested quite a bit, and there aren't enough tests available now. While fans would love to see baseball return in the coming weeks, Samson just doesn't think that it will be possible.
