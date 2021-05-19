In Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes hit a massive home run off of Twins position player Willians Astudillo on a 3-0 pitch during a blowout 16-4 White Sox win. Following the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa called out Mercedes by saying that there would be consequences for swinging at a 3-0 pitch in a one-sided game.

On Tuesday, Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey threw at Mercedes during his fourth at-bat in the seventh inning and Duffey was ejected. Following the game, La Russa revealed that he didn't have a problem with how the Twins handled the situation.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the entire situation and believes that La Russa handled it all wrong.

"You are purposefully creating a problem with your front office and your players," Samson said. "I know you don't have a problem with them hitting Mercedes because that's how you act. But you don't say that. You go into your clubhouse and tell your team 'I can't believe they threw at Mercedes. Guess what we're doing tomorrow? We're plunking two of them.'"

Samson believes that La Russa can think that the Twins hitting Mercedes is okay, but there's no way he should've ever publicly made such a declaration.