Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer recently posted photos to his Twitter account after he received a warning from Major League Baseball. Bauer violated uniform protocols by having "corporate identification or any other logos visible on any part of the undershirt."

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," former Marlins president David Samson weighed in on Bauer's social posts and still believes that he was a questionable free-agent signing by the Dodgers.

"You need chemistry. Trevor Bauer is one of the great me players I've ever seen," Samson said. "So out of character for the Dodgers to have signed him. Every day, he's doing something to bring attention to himself because it's all about him. That's not what this is for. From MLB's standpoint, it's for trying to make sure that they're enforcing the rules that they promised they'd enforce to the people that give them money. This is about how the Dodgers are going to run this back with competition from the Padres in the NL West."

Bauer received the citation from the MLB after he had his signature "B" on his belt.

It sent shockwaves through the baseball world when Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner, spurned the New York Mets and signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February. Following their 2020 World Series victory, as Samson points out, Bauer could be the true X-factor as to whether the Dodgers can win their division and potentially another World Series.