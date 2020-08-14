Watch Now: Highlights: Cubs vs. Indians ( 0:58 )

Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent home earlier this month after it was revealed that he went out with teammate Mike Clevinger while the team was on the road violating MLB's coronavirus health and safety protocols. On Thursday, Plesac posted a video on his Instagram account in which he accused the media of exaggerating his situation.

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Plesac's video and believes that the video was even worse than his original transgression.

"For me, I didn't find his action to be so bad to begin with," Samson said. "I found his second action to be disgraceful. You can't fight with people that buy ink by the barrel. That is a cardinal rule when you are in the sports world. You don't fight with the media. They'll always get the last word. "

Plesac accused the media of blowing the situation out of proportion and doesn't believe that players are capable of staying in a room all day.

"The media really is terrible, man," Plesac said. "The media is terrible and they do some evil things to create stories and to make things sound better, makes things sound worse. Truthfully, I'm disgusted the way the media has handled this whole situation surrounding our team."

Samson simply believes that Plesac made the situation a whole lot worse by trying to deflect blame off of him for going out when he should've stayed put.