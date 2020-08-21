Watch Now: Highlights: Rangers at Padres ( 1:38 )

The San Diego Padres are the first team ever to hit a grand slam in four consecutive games. Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer knocked out grand slam No. 4 against Texas Rangers right-hander Kyle Gibson in the fifth inning of Thursday night's game (GameTracker) at Globe Life Field:

The grand slam streak got started in dramatic fashion when Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam in Monday night's win vs. the Rangers (box score). The blast triggered a controversy over whether or not Tatis should have swung on a 3-0 count when the Padres were up seven runs.

In the immediate at-bat following Tatis' home run, the Rangers threw behind Padres third baseman Manny Machado. During the game, umpires discussed but no warnings or ejections were handed out at the time. Major League Baseball later announced suspensions for the pitcher as well as Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

Our CBS Sports MLB staff deemed the debate completely unnecessary and gave our reasons why baseball's 'unwritten rules' are irrelevant in 2020. Tatis also garnered a lot of support from both current and former MLB players, including Reds pitcher Amir Garrett and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. The 21-year-old Tatis leads the league in home runs (12), RBI (29) and runs (26)

Grand slam No. 2 came when Machado hit a tenth inning walk-off grand slam against the Rangers Monday. The third straight game with a grand slam came on Tuesday when Padres outfielder Wil Myers cranked a first-inning grand slam.

The Padres are looking to earn a spot in the expanded 16-team postseason this year with a core of players hoping to bring the franchise its first World Series title. Entering Thursday, San Diego sits at four and a half games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.