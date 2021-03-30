usatsi-126093351.jpg

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the Giants will try to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

San Francisco nearly made the expanded postseason during the abbreviated 2020 season, but fell just short with a 29-31 record.

Giants April schedule

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Apr 1, 2021Seattle10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 2, 2021Seattle10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 3, 2021Seattle9:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 5, 2021San Diego10:10 pmPetco Park
Apr 6, 2021San Diego10:10 pmPetco Park
Apr 7, 2021San Diego4:10 pmPetco Park
Apr 9, 2021vs Colorado4:35 pmOracle Park
Apr 10, 2021vs Colorado4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 11, 2021vs Colorado4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 12, 2021vs Cincinnati9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 13, 2021vs Cincinnati9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 14, 2021vs Cincinnati3:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 16, 2021Miami7:10 pmMarlins Park
Apr 17, 2021Miami6:10 pmMarlins Park
Apr 18, 2021Miami1:10 pmMarlins Park
Apr 19, 2021Philadelphia7:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 20, 2021Philadelphia7:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 21, 2021Philadelphia1:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 22, 2021vs Miami9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 23, 2021vs Miami9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 24, 2021vs Miami9:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 25, 2021vs Miami4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 26, 2021vs Colorado9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 27, 2021vs Colorado9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 28, 2021vs Colorado9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 30, 2021San Diego10:10 pmPetco Park