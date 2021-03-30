The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the Giants will try to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
San Francisco nearly made the expanded postseason during the abbreviated 2020 season, but fell just short with a 29-31 record.
Giants fans can catch most of their team's games streaming on fuboTV (try for free) this season. Regional subscribers can watch Giants action on NBC Sports Bay Area through fuboTV.
Giants April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|Apr 1, 2021
|@ Seattle
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 2, 2021
|@ Seattle
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 3, 2021
|@ Seattle
|9:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 5, 2021
|@ San Diego
|10:10 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 6, 2021
|@ San Diego
|10:10 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 7, 2021
|@ San Diego
|4:10 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 9, 2021
|vs Colorado
|4:35 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 10, 2021
|vs Colorado
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 11, 2021
|vs Colorado
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 12, 2021
|vs Cincinnati
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 13, 2021
|vs Cincinnati
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 14, 2021
|vs Cincinnati
|3:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 16, 2021
|@ Miami
|7:10 pm
|Marlins Park
|Apr 17, 2021
|@ Miami
|6:10 pm
|Marlins Park
|Apr 18, 2021
|@ Miami
|1:10 pm
|Marlins Park
|Apr 19, 2021
|@ Philadelphia
|7:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 20, 2021
|@ Philadelphia
|7:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 21, 2021
|@ Philadelphia
|1:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 22, 2021
|vs Miami
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 23, 2021
|vs Miami
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 24, 2021
|vs Miami
|9:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 25, 2021
|vs Miami
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 26, 2021
|vs Colorado
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 27, 2021
|vs Colorado
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 28, 2021
|vs Colorado
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 30, 2021
|@ San Diego
|10:10 pm
|Petco Park