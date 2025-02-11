February is here and spring training is just about underway, which can mean only one thing around these parts: it's time to rank minor-league prospects. Every team across the majors is selling hope to their fans: some are selling it in a more immediate fashion, in the form of active offseasons full of free-agent signings and trade acquisitions. Others, meanwhile, are selling it in the personage of prospects who could make the difference over the coming years.

CBS Sports continues examining the top three prospects in each organization. Our definition of "prospect" is simple: does that player have rookie eligibility remaining for the 2025 season? If so, they're a prospect; if not, that's probably why your favorite young player is absent from the proceedings.

As always, these lists are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, player development specialists, and other talent evaluators around the industry. There's a fair amount of firsthand evaluation, statistical analysis, and historical research mixed in, too. Plus a heaping of personal bias -- we all have certain traits and profiles that we prefer over others, there's no sense pretending otherwise.

Keep in mind that there's no one right answer with these sorts of things. Besides, these are merely our opinions, meaning they have no actual bearing on the future. We already published our ranking of the top 25 prospects in all of the minors.

With all that out of the way, let's get to ranking the top three prospects in the San Francisco Giants system.

1. Bryce Eldridge, 1B

The short hook: Potential middle-of-the-order force

Eldridge was one of the most intriguing talents in the 2023 draft: a two-way player with massive power from the left side. (Did we mention that he's listed at 6-foot-7?) The Giants signaled their intent to let him develop both ways after drafting him at No. 16, but that declaration proved to be hot air. Not only has Eldridge already given up pitching, he did it without throwing a single professional pitch. Instead, the Giants placed him on the fast track as a first baseman. He batted .292/.374/.516 across four levels last year, ending the season with an eight-game cameo in Triple-A that has him knocking on the big-league door. Eldridge didn't perform well in the upper minors (albeit in a small sample), making it fair to wonder if San Francisco's new leadership would be wise to take a slower approach to his development. The reward -- a middle-of-the-order thumper with on-base chops -- is too great to risk botching. MLB ETA: Late summer 2025

2. Carson Whisenhunt, LHP

The short hook: Swing-and-miss southpaw with command issues

Whisenhunt spent most of last season in Triple-A, compiling a 5.42 ERA that looks worse than it was. (The Pacific Coast League average ERA was 5.27.) His struggles stemmed from below-average command, the product of an arm that's often late to get into firing position. When Whisenhunt syncs up, he's capable of missing ample bats. He averaged nearly 12 punchouts per nine innings last season, all the while posting whiff rates above 40% with both his changeup and slider. (He also throws a low-to-mid-90s sinker.) He should debut early during the season, with a chance to establish himself as an inconsistent mid-rotation starter. MLB ETA: Spring 2025

3. James Tibbs III, OF

The short hook: Polished collegiate bat coming off slow start

Tibbs improved every season at Florida State, culminating in a platform year that saw him bat .363/.488/.788 with 28 home runs and more walks than strikeouts. The Giants subsequently selected him 13th in the 2024 draft, albeit while giving him a lower signing bonus than the players he was chosen directly before and after. Tibbs' professional debut didn't go according to plan (he hit for a .636 OPS and struck out 28 more times than he walked across 26 games), but his power and patience give him a solid offensive foundation and we expect him to fare better heading forward. MLB ETA: Spring 2026