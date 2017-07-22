Sandoval apologizes for trashing Giants in 2015, wishes he stayed in San Francisco

Pablo Sandoval is back with the San Francisco Giants, signing a minor-league deal with his former team on Saturday following a miserable stint with the Boston Red Sox. Unsurprisingly, Sandoval wasted little time before clearing the air about some comments he made following his departure from San Francisco.

Here's a taste of Sandoval's remarks from March 2015, per Bleacher Report:

"Not hard at all," Pablo Sandoval told Bleacher Report during an early-morning conversation here the other day. "If you want me around, you make the effort to push and get me back." [...] "The Giants made a good offer, but I didn't want to take it," he said. "I got five years (and $95 million) from Boston. I left money on the table in San Francisco. [...] "Only Bochy," Sandoval said of Giants manager Bruce Bochy [responding to who he'll miss on his former team]. "I love Boch. He's like my dad. He's the only guy that I miss. And Hunter Pence. Just those guys."

Brutally honest, right? And here's Sandoval's apology, as issued by the Giants on Saturday:

"I have always loved and appreciated the Giants organization, my Giants teammates and the fans of San Francisco. I have so many great memories, and I want to thank the organization for giving me another chance to come back here. When I left the Giants in 2014, my comments were emotional, insensitive and misguided, and I truly regret and apologize for my actions. I am committed to working hard to contributing to the success of the Giants."

Sandoval later met with reporters and upped the apology ante, stating he wished he would've remained with the Giants. Here's the money quote:

On leaving Giants: "I wish I could get back to that time to have that opportunity to sign again... I would sign." pic.twitter.com/PNXZFomHOo — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) July 22, 2017

Of course, Sandoval has sufficient reason to regret leaving San Francisco -- especially if he did indeed leave money on the table. He never found traction with Boston, finishing his career there with a 72 OPS+, or 28 percent worse than an average major-leaguer during his time in Boston. For reference, his career mark with the Giants is 123, or 23 percent better than average.

Sandoval will now depart for Triple-A Sacramento, where the plan is for him to get somewhere around 50 plate appearances. The Giants figure to have an opening at the hot corner sooner than later -- incumbent third baseman Eduardo Nunez is a top trade target -- meaning Sandoval could well find himself back in the majors before long.

We'll see what Sandoval does with this opportunity. Giants fans would probably like to see him apologize by playing well down the stretch, even if it doesn't make a difference given their non-competitive status.