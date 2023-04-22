Miami Marlins ace and reigning NL Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara will not make his scheduled start against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday, reports the Miami Herald. Alcantara, the sport's preeminent workhorse, is experiencing tendinitis in his biceps. Devin Smeltzer will start in Alcantara's place.

Here are more details on Alcantara's injury from the Miami Herald:

Alcantara is experiencing some biceps tendinitis, but will not be placed on the injured list. All indications are that the team is hopeful he will avoid the IL and only miss this one start. If that's the case, he will be available to pitch during the team's next series against Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

This will be the first start Alcantara misses with a baseball injury since a shoulder issue sidelined him for five weeks in 2018. He spent time on the COVID list in 2020 and missed one start while on the bereavement list in July 2021.

Entering play Saturday, Alcantara owns a 5.47 ERA in four starts and 24 2/3 innings this year. He threw a three-hit shutout against the Minnesota Twins on April 4, then followed it up by allowing nine runs in only four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 10. It was one of the worst starts of Alcantara's career.

The Marlins are currently without starters Johnny Cueto and Trevor Rogers, who are both on the injured list with biceps issues. Three pitchers in one rotation suffering biceps injuries warrants an investigation. Is there something in Miami's arm care program that leaves their pitchers susceptible to biceps trouble?

Alcantara led baseball in innings (by 23 2/3) and batters faced (by 59) last season. Since 2019, he leads all pitchers in innings (698 1/3), batters faced (2,834), complete games (10), and a host of other workload-related statistics. Alcantara went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA in those 228 2/3 innings last season.

The Marlins enter play Saturday with a 10-9 record despite a minus-26 run differential. Miami has a doubleheader with the Guardians on Saturday. Smeltzer will start Game 1 and lefty Braxton Garrett will start Game 2.