Marlins starting pitcher and reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara is currently on the injured list due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow. The UCL is, of course, the ligament that, when torn, generally needs Tommy John surgery for repair.

Alcantara, however, has thrown a full bullpen sessions and is hoping to return this season. He told reporters on Monday that he could be back to help the Marlins' playoff push, though no exact timetable was provided. His bullpen session Monday was 20 pitches. Alcantara last pitched on Sept. 3, when he threw eight innings in a win against the Nationals.

Alcantara, 28, had a 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 207 strikeouts in his 228 2/3 innings last season. He had an MLB-best six complete games and also threw a shutout. He secured the first-ever Cy Young in Marlins history.

Through 28 starts this season, he's had a down year, pitching to a 4.14 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 151 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings. He's completed three games and has a shutout. Regardless of the down year, the Marlins are a better team with Alcantara in their rotation and he's capable of dominating on any given day.

The Marlins enter Monday sitting in the third and final NL wild-card spot. At 78-72, they are tied with the Cubs, but they won the season series and have the tiebreaker. Both of those teams are a half-game ahead of the Reds and then also a half-game behind the Diamondbacks for the second wild-card spot.

There's no word on how the Marlins would use Alcantara if he does return at some point here this season. It's possible he could be used in relief, but his best asset is his ability to be a workhorse and go deep into games as a starter. It's also possible that this injury is what prevents the Marlins from using him as a starter.

Consider this a developing situation.