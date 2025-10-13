Sandy Alomar Sr., a former All-Star infielder and father of major-leaguers Sandy Alomar Jr. and Roberto Alomar, has died, Major League Baseball announced on Monday. Alomar Sr. was to turn 82 years of age on Oct. 19.

Alomar, a native of Puerto Rico, first signed with the Milwaukee Braves as an amateur free agent in 1960 and went on to spend parts of 15 seasons in MLB, six of which came with the California Angels. Over that span, he batted .245/.290/.288 with 1,168 hits and 227 stolen bases. With the Angels in 1970, he earned his only All-Star selection. Alomar Sr. also played in the World Series as a member of the 1976 New York Yankees, and spent playing time with the Chicago White Sox, New York Mets and Texas Rangers. Sons Sandy and Roberto combined for 18 All-Star appearances during their career, and Roberto was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

"The Yankees mourn the passing of Sandy Alomar Sr. and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," the team said in a statement Monday.

Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, also released a statement through the union:

"The baseball world suffered a great loss today with the passing of Sandy Alomar Sr., whose impact spanned more than five decades as a player, manager, coach, and beloved ambassador for the game in his native Puerto Rico. We remember Sandy for his achievements on the field, his lifelong commitment to the game, and a proud family legacy that was represented with distinction by his sons Sandy Jr. and Roberto. "The MLBPA and the community of players extend our sympathies to the Alomar family, Sandy's legion of friends throughout baseball, and to all his fans and admirers in Puerto Rico who are grieving his loss."

Alomar Sr. retired as a player following the 1978 season with a career WAR of 10.5. After his playing career, Alomar Sr. managed the Puerto Rican national team and in the Puerto Rican winter leagues before returning to MLB as a coach and then minor-league manager within the Chicago Cubs organization. Major-league coaching stints then followed, first with the San Diego Padres and then with the Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Mets.