Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax is one of the best to ever step on the mound, and now fans can own a piece of his legendary career. A glove used by Koufax in his second season with the Brooklyn Dodgers is now up for auction.

Grey Flannel Auctions is auctioning off a "well-worn" Rawlings glove used by Koufax in the 1956 season. That year, Koufax played in 16 games and posted an ERA of 4.91 with 30 strikeouts over the course of 58.2 innings.

The glove has plenty of interesting details, including Koufax's No. 32 written on it, as well as his nickname "Koo Foo." In the description, Grey Flannel Auctions notes the experts at PSA/DNA suspect the dark palm is the result of pine tar, which is now illegal in the MLB.

"Today's game is highlighted by the umpires checking the pitcher's hands and glove at the end of an inning, in an effort to uncover the use of a grip substance," the description reads. "This was not the case during Koufax's storied Hall of Fame career."

The current bid sits at $48,721, but there is plenty of time left to put in an offer as the bidding doesn't close until Dec. 10.

Several years after that 1956 season, Koufax would really establish himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball history. He went on to win four World Series, three Cy Young Awards and two World Series MVP Awards.

Koufax finished his career with 165 wins, a 2.76 ERA and 2,396 strikeouts. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.