Saturday a.m. Rangers things

Jeff Wilson examines what the Texas Rangers have in store for them at the Winter Meetings.

Shohei Ohtani is being posted.

Matt Fisher looks at the pros and cons of trading Jurickson Profar.

John Calvagno previews the 2018 Hickory Crawdads.

Keone Kela is part of an MLB group doing a nine day tour of China as part of promotional efforts there.

The DMN has 10 things to know about Delino DeShields.