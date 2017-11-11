Saturday a.m. Rangers things
Saturday a.m. Rangers things
Saturday morning Rangers news and links
Good morning, folks...
Jeff Wilson examines what the Texas Rangers have in store for them at the Winter Meetings.
Shohei Ohtani is being posted.
Matt Fisher looks at the pros and cons of trading Jurickson Profar.
John Calvagno previews the 2018 Hickory Crawdads.
Keone Kela is part of an MLB group doing a nine day tour of China as part of promotional efforts there.
-
Twins asked Reds about Raisel Iglesias
The Twins reportedly reached out to the Reds about Raisel Iglesias
-
Four storylines for the 2017 GM meetings
The GM meetings begin this week in Orlando, Florida
-
Would Stanton want trade to Cards?
The Marlins slugger has a full no-trade clause, which gives him control over where he goes
-
Report: Giants interested in Bradley Jr.
But would Boston part with a member of its core?
-
Testing 'Major League' theory in 2017
For the 2017 season, there's one perfect example of this ringing true
-
Report: 4 teams in Stanton trade talks
And those talks may get more serious very soon