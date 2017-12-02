Saturday Bird Droppings: Where the bargain bin is now stocked

A whole bunch of cheap pitchers just hit the market. Dan Duquette surely noticed. In today's links, more minor league signings, the Orioles tender everybody, and more.

Hello, friends.

There are now 116 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2018. What's interesting about today is that all of the players who were non-tendered by their teams are now freshly-minted free agents filling the bargain bin to the brim.

Dan Duquette has surely noticed. Our Alex Conway previewed some of the non-tendered players the O's might look to sign in his article yesterday. None of them are exciting in the slightest, because nearly all are reclamation projects, or else they wouldn't find themselves being non-tendered.

Still, value can be found among these players. That's how the Orioles ended up with Welington Castillo a year ago. Who will it be this year? Probably one or more pitchers who were either bad or hurt in 2017, if not both. That's why it's not very exciting. This remains a bad year to need to fill multiple starting rotation spots with free agents.

Speaking of Castillo, he is signing with the White Sox.

Guess who else is now on the market? It's Shohei Ohtani! Yes, the posting agreement is finally official and now he can start negotiating with teams. That's probably not going to ever end up meaning much to the Orioles, who have spent the year trading away the money they might have been able to try to spend on Ohtani. So it goes.

Elsewhere in MLB, the Yankees have finally found their new manager, Aaron Boone. May he be completely overwhelmed by drama and fired within a year.

Around the blogO'sphere

Orioles make contract offers to all seven arbitration-eligible players (Baltimore Sun)

No surprise that everyone with the Orioles was tendered a contract for next year. Let’s hope they keep having easy decisions in this regard.

Orioles announce five more minor league signings (School of Roch)

Also no surprise that Dan Duquette is continuing to sift through the scrap heap to try to find some possible serviceable parts for next year’s team.

Ranking several free agent pitchers (Steve Melewski)

After excluding Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta as being way out of the O’s price range, he puts Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn as #1 and #2. Do you think they will sign either?

While outlining plan to add lefty hitting, O's GM Duquette calls for improvement from Davis (Baltimore Sun)

These are the kinds of things that really ought to get sorted out before handing out a $161 million contract.

MLB players ought to fight for a payroll floor (Fangraphs)

With all of the waiting game stuff for this year’s free agents, Travis Sawchik of Fangraphs sees one way they could solve that problem.

Birthdays and anniversaries

On this day in 2013, the Orioles traded Jim Johnson to the Athletics in a salary dump move that turned out to be one of impressive foresight, as Johnson posted an ERA over 7 in the subsequent season.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday!

