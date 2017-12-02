Saturday morning Rangers things

Saturday morning Rangers news and links

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers non-tendered pitchers A.J. Griffin, Nick Martinez, and Chi Chi Gonzalez, and infielder Hanser Alberto, at yesterday’s non-tender deadline.

Evan Grant looks at why the Rangers, who need pitching, would non-tender three starting pitchers.

Jeff Wilson writes that the decision to non-tender Griffin and Martinez makes clear that the Rangers will be going outside of the organization for starting pitchers to bolster their 2018 rotation.

Lefty reliever Alex Claudio has been named the Rangers’ 2017 Pitcher of the Year.

Matt Fisher looks at the pros and cons of signing free agent pitcher Lance Lynn.

Shohei Ohtani, a major Ranger target, is also officially a free agent, having been posted yesterday by his NPB team.

And the DMN has five things to know about Jose Leclerc.