Saturday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...
Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre won the MLB Personality of the Year Award, which was announced last night.
Evan Grant looks at the bottom tier of free agent pitchers.
The DMN has 10 things to know about Jon Daniels, as well as 10 things to know about Keone Kela and 10 things you might not know about Cole Hamels.
The DMN also looks at how some former Rangers did in 2017 away from Texas.
