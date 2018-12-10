Scooter Gennett trade rumors: Ranking all potential landing spots for the Reds second baseman

The Marlins already have one second baseman signed for good money in 2019 (Starlin Castro at $11.9 million) and I can't see them trading for another given their current state of affairs.

The Robinson Cano trade put an end to any "Gennett to the Mets" scenarios, even with his versatility. Would've made some sense before the Cano trade though.

The Diamondbacks are rebuilding, the Paul Goldschmidt trade confirmed it, and that makes them an unlikely destination for Gennett. He would've been an interesting option had, you know, Arizona not decided to rebuild.

Not only are the Rangers rebuilding, they also have second baseman Rougned Odor signed long-term. And even if they were to deal Odor, they'd likely slot Jurickson Profar in at second base. Not much of a fit here.

Maybe there's a fit here if the Royals cash Whit Merrifield in as a trade chip. Even if they do, it seems unlikely Kansas City would trade prospects for one year of Gennett, not with them so early in their rebuild.

GM Jerry Dipoto is currently tearing the Mariners apart and trading prospects for one year of Gennett doesn't make a whole of sense at this point. Yeah, there's an opening at second base, but nah.

With Jonathan Villar currently penciled in at shortstop, the Orioles have a need at second base, for sure, but they are early in their rebuild and giving up prospect for one year of a pricey second baseman doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Given Niko Goodrum's versatility, there is an opening at second base in Detroit. The only problem here is the Tigers are still early in their rebuild, and trading prospects for one year of a player may not be in the team's best interests, even one year of a very good player like Gennett.

The Twins made sense as a Gennett suitor prior to signing Jonathan Schoop. I suppose they could still bring him and squeeze him into the lineup somehow (Gennett at third and Miguel Sano at DH?). It just seems very unlikely.

The Giants are in a weird place right now. Are they going to go for it in 2019, or are they going to step back and rebuild? New president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has yet to telegraph a clear direction. If they're going for it, Gennett would be a clear second base upgrade over Joe Panik, who's slid backwards a bit these last few seasons and battled injuries. If they're rebuilding, then no, keeping whatever prospects they have and passing on Gennett is an obvious move. The hunch here is the latter is more likely.

In a world where the Pirates spent money, Gennett would make a world of sense as their post-Josh Harrison second baseman. They could use the offense and good players in general. The Pirates generally do not spend money, however, so adding a $10 million middle infielder seems like a stretch.

The White Sox are reportedly looking to make a splash this offseason and there are rumblings Yoan Moncada could be changing positions in 2019. Trading for Gennett wouldn't be as big a splash as, say, signing Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, though he would represent a significant lineup upgrade.

I could see the Blue Jays dipping their toe in the Gennett pool. Devon Travis has had problems staying healthy in recent years and top prospect Bo Bichette is not quite big league ready yet -- once he is, Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. figure to man the middle infield -- and Gennett would buy him some more development time. This is unlikely, for sure, but squint you eyes and you can see a fit.

The Padres are angling to do something this offseason. They remain connected to Noah Syndergaard and were reportedly discussing a Jean Segura trade with the Mariners a few weeks ago. Syndergaard and Segura are under long-term control, however. I don't think San Diego is too keen on trading prospects from their farm system for one year of any player, even one as good as Gennett.

The Paul Goldschmidt trade was likely their big offseason move and they're fairly well set at second base anyway, with Kolten Wong signed long-term and Jedd Gyorko a capable platoon partner. Never say never though.

We shouldn't rule out the Reds as a possible long-term landing spot. After all, quality middle infielders are hard to find, and Gennett isn't even 29 yet. Cincinnati could re-sign him and continue to build around Gennett, Votto, Suarez, Winker, and soon Senzel as well. That said, Rosenthal's report says the Reds want to trade Gennett, so I guess we shouldn't consider them a serious long-term landing spot. That's a shame. The Reds should be trying hard to lock him up.

Gennett's versatility means the Astros could pursue him even with Jose Altuve entrenched at second base. Left field and even first base are options. It seems to me Houston has more pressing matters this offseason, however, specifically their rotation. Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton are free agents and Lance McCullers Jr. will miss next season with Tommy John surgery.

A sleeper team. Dustin Pedroia was limited to three games this past season by ongoing knee trouble and his status for 2019 is unclear at the moment. Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt are good enough fill-in options -- they did help Boston win the World Series, after all -- but neither guy is Gennett. Boston could jump into the Gennett mix if Pedroia doesn't progress as hoped this winter.

An interesting fit. I like Yandy Diaz, but he is no Gennett. Cleveland would almost certainly be better with Gennett at second and Jose Ramirez at third next season than with Ramirez at second and Diaz at third. The problem here is money. The Indians are reportedly looking to shed some payroll this winter -- they unloaded Yan Gomes for that reason -- and adding a $10 million second baseman may not make sense, financially.

The A's are reportedly trying to re-sign Jed Lowrie and, even if they don't, they could simply give the second base job to longtime top prospect Franklin Barreto. I wouldn't rule the Athletics out though. Billy Beane likes to swoop in to make unexpected trades. It just seems to me they'd sooner turn second base over to Barreto and use their available money and trade chips to upgrade the rotation.

The Cubs opted to keep Addison Russell, who will be out until May serving his suspension under the league's domestic violence policy. Chicago could install Gennett at second base and Ben Zobrist in the outfield until Russell returns, at which point they'd just figure out the best lineup. We know manager Joe Maddon loves versatile players and Gennett would fit. Can they afford him? The Cubbies are reportedly tight on payroll space this winter.

The Rays are an interesting possibility. They reportedly have money to spend and are willing to make a splash on a short-term contract, so Gennett fits. Also, incumbent second baseman Joey Wendle played five different positions this past season and could shift elsewhere to clear a spot for Gennett. And the Rays have prospects to trade. Lots of them. Keep an eye on Tampa here.

The Braves are a very interesting fit for Gennett. Are they comfortable putting him in a corner outfield spot full-time? How do they feel about Dansby Swanson, who is coming off wrist surgery and back-to-back underwhelming seasons? Sliding Ozzie Albies over to his natural shortstop position and turning second base over the Gennett would be a sneaky fun move by GM Alex Anthopoulos. I wouldn't call it likely. I wouldn't call it impossible either.

Hmmm, I wonder. The Phillies have the perpetually underrated Cesar Hernandez at second base but he is always involved in trade rumors. Trading for Gennett and then using Hernandez as trade bait to address other needs is a plausible strategy. Also, Gennett's ability to play other positions would make a fit for the Phillies even if they keep Hernandez. The Phillies are a low-key possible suitor for Gennett.

Adding Gennett to a lineup that already includes four other lefties hitters (Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager) might not make sense logistically, but the Dodgers are very willing to use platoons, and they could use an upgrade at second base. Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez seem better suited for super utility player work rather than full-time middle of the order/middle of the diamond duty. Surely the Dodgers feel some urgency to upgrade their offense after the postseason, no?

Mike Trout needs some help Angels did just pick up Tommy La Stella in a minor trade with the Cubs, but he shouldn't stand in the way of Gennett, a superior player in very way. The Halos have an opening at second base and Gennett would slot in nicely either in front of or behind Trout in the lineup. An obvious fit.

DJ LeMahieu is a free agent, and while prospect Garrett Hampson is an interesting second base replacement, he's not Gennett. The Rockies are ready to win right now -- they just went to the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time in team history -- and Gennett represents a big upgrade over their current second base options and I'd argue an upgrade over what LeMahieu has given them in recent years as well.

The Nationals have been very busy this offseason, adding two new relievers (Kyle Barraclough and Trevor Rosenthal), two new catchers (Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki), and a new starter (Patrick Corbin). They have an opening at second base and Gennett makes a world of sense, both positionally and as another left-handed bat for a lineup that leans a little too much to the right at the moment. The only question is whether GM Mike Rizzo will trade prospects for Gennett or dip into free agency and address the need using cash. Neither would surprise me. Gennett and the Nationals are a definite match though.

The Brewers let Gennett go on waivers two years ago and watched him blossom into an All-Star with a division rival, so trading for him now would be pouring salt on the wound. GM David Stearns can't look at it that way though. Letting Gennett go was a mistake. It happened and there's nothing that can be done to change it. The Brewers are contending right now though, and they have an obvious opening at second base, an opening Gennett would fill more than capably. A reunion makes an awful lot of sense.