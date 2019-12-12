Scott Boras clients could have billion-dollar offseason after agent strikes big at 2019 Winter Meetings

Major League Baseball's winter meetings concluded on Thursday with the Rule 5 draft. While nothing notable happened during the draft, San Diego played host to a headline-filled week that saw all three of the offseason's top available free agents sign massive contracts. Perhaps the wildest part of the whole thing? Each of the deals was negotiated by Scott Boras.

Indeed, the agent has had himself a fruitful winter. Before the meetings even started, he landed Mike Moustakas a four-year deal worth $64 million in Cincinnati. Then Boras inked Stephen Strasburg's deal (seven years, $245 million with the Nationals) on Monday; Gerrit Cole's (nine years, $324 million with the Yankees) on Tuesday; and Anthony Rendon's (seven years, $245 million with the Angels) on Wednesday.

For those keeping track, that means Boras has already this winter guided his clients to $878 million in guaranteed contracts. (That number could be over $880 million effectively, as Trevor Rosenthal signed a minor-league deal with the Kansas City Royals worth $2 million if he's in the majors.) Boras isn't done yet, either. He has to find homes for Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel, and Nicholas Castellanos -- all of whom we ranked as top-15 free agents entering the offseason -- and that's not even including the deals he might land for his lower-level clients.

You might be wondering, what are the chances Boras tops a billion before the end of the winter -- or heck, the end of 2019? Pretty good, it seems. Take a look at some contract predictions for that aforementioned trio, courtesy of MLB Trade Rumors, FanGraphs, and CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden:

Player/Source MLBTR FG Bowden Ryu $54 million $32 million $55.5 million Keuchel $39 million $45 million $42 million Castellanos $58 million $56 million $64 million Total $151 million $133 million $161.5 million

Boras needs another $122 million to clear a billion. Even the most conservative of the estimates above has him clearing that by a fair margin. A five percent commission on a billion, by the way, would pay Boras $50 million.

It's not bad work if you can get it.